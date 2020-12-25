Kodak Black donates $20,000 from prison to Christmas Eve toy drive for Florida kids
Kodak Black sponsored a toy drive for Florida kids on Christmas Eve – to the tune of $20,000 – to bring joy to children this holiday season.
