Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kodak Black donates $20,000 from prison to Christmas Eve toy drive for Florida kids

USATODAY.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Kodak Black sponsored a toy drive for Florida kids on Christmas Eve – to the tune of $20,000 – to bring joy to children this holiday season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Church toy drive brings tablets to kids and seniors alike to alleviate isolation

Church toy drive brings tablets to kids and seniors alike to alleviate isolation 02:12

 As the pandemic continues into the holiday season, the Living God Church in Avondale decided to put a new spin their toy drive this year, delivering tablets to kids and seniors alike in the hopes of alleviating feelings of isolation.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kodak Black Kodak Black American rapper

Kodak Black Throws Xmas Toy Drive for Kids From Behind Bars

 Kodak Black's acts of kindness continue even though he's locked up in prison ... this time dropping $20k on a toy drive benefiting kids from his hometown. The..
TMZ.com

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

'Best gift': Vaccinations begin in Latin America [Video]

'Best gift': Vaccinations begin in Latin America

Mexico this week inoculated its first person against COVID-19, kicking off a fightback from a pandemic that has killed 120,000 people in the country and battered the economy, celebrating a Christmas roll-out that also began elsewhere in Latin America.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published

America's unemployed face a bleak Christmas

 Millions are looking at a holiday season with barely enough to pay all their bills, let alone cook for a crowd or buy gifts.
CBS News
Pope urges nations to share COVID-19 vaccines [Video]

Pope urges nations to share COVID-19 vaccines

Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday said political and business leaders must not allow market forces and patent laws to take priority over making Covid 19 vaccines available to all, condemning nationalism and "the virus of radical individualism." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published
The Vendee Globe at Christmas, Dalin leads [Video]

The Vendee Globe at Christmas, Dalin leads

Vendee Globe sailors enjoy Christmas Day, opening presents and being merry as Charlie Dalin holds on to a narrow lead.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:02Published

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Breaks Spotify Record

 Mariah Carey's got the world celebrating Christmas like it's 1994 ... her classic song, "All I Want for Christmas is You," just set a record on Spotify. Her..
TMZ.com

Florida Florida State of the United States of America

Fate of COVID stimulus bill in question as millions of Americans wait for help

 President Trump has the COVID-19 relief bill in Florida but it is not clear if he will sign it or veto it. Unemployment benefits will run out for millions of..
CBS News

COVID relief bill flown to Florida, where Trump went golfing

 President's insistence on $2,000 checks to most Americans rather than $600 Congress agreed to has the entire measure up in the air.
CBS News

Trump heads to Florida after opposing Congress’ pandemic relief bill

 Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to run out the day after Christmas. Congress passed another relief bill earlier in the week, but the..
CBS News

Alabama's Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, Florida's Kyle Trask, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence named Heisman finalists

 Alabama's Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, Florida's Kyle Trask and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence are the four finalists for the 2020 Heisman Trophy.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

16-Year-Old Micah Pinson Finds New Way To Bring Christmas Joy To Kids In Dallas Hospital Where He Was Once A Patient [Video]

16-Year-Old Micah Pinson Finds New Way To Bring Christmas Joy To Kids In Dallas Hospital Where He Was Once A Patient

Johnson found a way to still do a good deed this holiday season at the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas - even though he had to cancel his annual toy drive.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:09Published
Orlando Police Toy Drive Is Helping The Community [Video]

Orlando Police Toy Drive Is Helping The Community

Orlando Police are executing a toy drive this Christmas.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:42Published
New Jersey Woman Gets Plenty Of Help With Gift Drive For Kids [Video]

New Jersey Woman Gets Plenty Of Help With Gift Drive For Kids

The woman's Facebook group pitched in to help her amass gifts for children in need this holiday season. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

The four 2020 Heisman Trophy finalists hail from Alabama, Clemson and Florida

 Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida quarterback Kyle...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS News

Report: Florida among states with largest homeless populations

 A new report shows that there are 13.2 homeless people for every 10,000 residents in Florida, ranking the Sunshine State No. 15 among U.S. states with the...
bizjournals Also reported by •IndiaTimesSydney Morning Herald

Kodak Black donates $20,000 from prison to Christmas Eve toy drive for Florida kids

 Kodak Black sponsored a toy drive for Florida kids on Christmas Eve – to the tune of $20,000 – to bring joy to children this holiday season.
USATODAY.com