Nashville Police Chief John Drake and officials from the FBI and ATF held a briefing Friday on the explosion that tore through downtown Nashville early Christmas...

'Like a bomb went off': Explosion in Nashville that damaged 20 buildings, injured 3 people an 'intentional act' An explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning damaged at least 20 buildings and left three people hospitalized with injuries, police said.

Delawareonline 4 hours ago