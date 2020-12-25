Spoilers! Why 'Wonder Woman 1984' is now and forever officially a Christmas movie

First Reviews Of Wonder Woman 1984 Are In



Wonder Woman 1984 comes out soon. According to Gizmodo, critics recently got their first preview screening. The videos are largely positive. Gizmodo's Germain Lussier The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much needed hope. It's also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel. Terri Schwartz IGN "I adored it." Amy Rattcliffe of Nerdist said Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart.

