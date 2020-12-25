Global  
 

Spoilers! Why 'Wonder Woman 1984' is now and forever officially a Christmas movie

USATODAY.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
'Wonder Woman 1984' not only helps Gal Gadot's heroine grow personally but also makes its case as a Christmas movie with a holiday coda. (Spoilers!)
How To Watch 'Wonder Woman 1984'

How To Watch 'Wonder Woman 1984' 00:36

 "Wonder Woman 1984" premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. The blockbuster sequel is the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies that will debut on HBO Max and theaters at the same time. HBO Max subscribers don't have to pay extra to stream "Wonder Woman 1984." Business...

What to stream during the holidays: 'Wonder Woman 1984' on HBO Max, Pixar's 'Soul' on Disney+

 New films out on streaming this Christmas: 'Wonder Woman 1984' with Gal Gadot hits HBO Max, while Disney+ has Jamie Foxx's new Pixar movie 'Soul.'
How To Watch "Wonder Woman 1984" On HBO MAX

"Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. It's the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies to premiere on HBO Max and theaters at the same time. HBO Max subscribers won't have to pay extra to stream "Wonder Woman 1984. Business Insider reports the movie will only be available for one month. The HBO Max streaming app costs $15 per month. It's usually included if you already pay for HBO through your cable provider.

How 'Wonder Woman 1984' took over an empty mall to create a rad '80s experience

 'Wonder Woman 1984' filmmakers took over an empty Virginia mall and USA TODAY was on set to check out an airborne Gal Gadot and many retro stores.
First Reviews Of Wonder Woman 1984 Are In

Wonder Woman 1984 comes out soon. According to Gizmodo, critics recently got their first preview screening. The videos are largely positive. Gizmodo's Germain Lussier The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much needed hope. It's also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel. Terri Schwartz IGN "I adored it." Amy Rattcliffe of Nerdist said Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart.

'It's OK to say this is my value': 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot opens up about her Hollywood ascension

 "They're going to call my bluff," Gal Gadot remembers thinking when she was cast as Wonder Woman. It's a whole new game as sequel "1984" hits HBO Max.
Wonder Woman sequel falters at international box office

 Gal Gadot's superhero return made just $38.5m (£29m) in the 39 countries where it opened last week.
Patty Jenkins Says "Wonder Woman 1984" Is A Family Film

"Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. Jenkins thinks "Wonder Woman 1984" is more than a comic book film. She told CNN the film..

How To Watch 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984'

"Wonder Woman 1984" releases in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX on December 25th. Director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. She told CNN she hopes..

Meet Wonder Woman 1984's Alistair, Lucian Perez, With 10 Fun Facts!

 Lucian Perez is making his big screen debut in the new movie Wonder Woman 1984! The young actor stars as Alistair, who is the son to Pedro Pascal‘s Maxwell...
Hrithik Roshan gets the sweetest reply from Gal Gadot; Christmas gift, eh?

 Hrithik Roshan received a special Christmas gift. On Thursday, Gal Gadot thanked him for watching her latest release, Wonder Woman 1984. The Hollywood star...
Patty Jenkins Suggests She’ll Only Direct 3rd ‘Wonder Woman’ if It Opens in Theaters

Patty Jenkins Suggests She’ll Only Direct 3rd ‘Wonder Woman’ if It Opens in Theaters By her own admission, “Wonder Woman” 1984 director Patty Jenkins resisted a COVID-19-mandated move from theaters to a day and date digital release on HBO Max...
