'We're heartbroken': CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski reveals 9-month-old daughter died on Christmas Eve

Video Credit: Wochit - Published 1 hour ago Seven Dead, Nigeria Christmas Eve Attack 00:33 Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria's Borno state on Christmas Eve, a local official said. "Boko Haram attacked Pemi village, killed seven people and abducted another seven, including a pastor," Kachallah...