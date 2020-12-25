Australia tipped for record Boxing Day sales, as Sydney residents urged to shop online
Friday, 25 December 2020 (
1 hour ago) Despite the coronavirus outbreak keeping shoppers home in Sydney, Australians are set for a record spend on Boxing Day sales.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
2 days ago
The History of , Boxing Day .
Relatively unknown in the U.S.,
Boxing Day is a bank holiday in the U.K.
and countries throughout the British
Commonwealth, including Canada and Australia.
The day has evolved into one
popularly devoted to post-Christmas
shopping, but its origins remain a bit...
The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day, Dec. 26) 01:02
