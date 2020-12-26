Global  
 

Nashville explosion: What we know about downtown explosion on Christmas morning

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Get updates on the Nashville explosion including info on the curfew and closures, what search crews are finding in the remains and the investigation.
Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site [Video]

Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site

A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional act" that injured at least three people. Gavino Garay reports.

Nashville officials give update on Christmas blast

 Nashville Mayor John Cooper, police chief John Drake and fire chief William Swann updated reporters Friday evening about 12 hours after a massive blast wounded..
FBI takes lead in RV explosion in downtown Nashville [Video]

FBI takes lead in RV explosion in downtown Nashville

A large explosion caused severe damage to 2nd Avenue and injured three people Christmas morning.

Nashville witness describes countdown clock prior to explosion [Video]

Nashville witness describes countdown clock prior to explosion

Betsy WiIliams describes hearing gunfire outside her home and how she got out of harms way just minutes before an explosion rocked Nashville.

Man living near explosion describes what happened before the blast [Video]

Man living near explosion describes what happened before the blast

Buck McCoy, who lives in the area of downtown Nashville near the Christmas morning explosions, explains what he heard leading up to the blast

