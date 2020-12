Online romance fraud has cost victims £63m in 2020 Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

UK victims of online romance fraud were conned out of more than £63m over the past year, according to figures obtained exclusively by Sky News. UK victims of online romance fraud were conned out of more than £63m over the past year, according to figures obtained exclusively by Sky News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like