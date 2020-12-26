Global  
 

Christmas Day reading in Brussels: 1,250 pages of the Brexit deal

The Age Saturday, 26 December 2020
Boris Johnson described the Brexit deal as "a small present for anyone who may be looking for something to read in that sleepy post-Christmas lunch moment".
Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier

Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier

 The EU's chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier led a meeting with ambassadors from 27 EU countries in Brussels on Friday (December 25) to start reviewing the Brexit deal with the UK.

Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal

Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal

EU ambassadors gathered on Christmas day to be briefed on the post-Brexit deal struck a deal earlier between the bloc and the UK.

UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it?

UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it?

Most goods traded between the UK and EU will not face new restrictions, but many new bureaucratic hurdles will emerge and the status of the UK’s financial services industry remains unclear.

EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed

EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed

EU ambassadors were convening on Christmas Day to start assessing the newly-unveiled post-Brexit deal with the UK.

EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK

 BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ambassadors were convening on Christmas Day to start assessing the massive free-trade deal the bloc struck with Britain that...
