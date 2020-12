You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coolie No. 1: Rajpal Yadav Reveals David Dhawan Calls Him His Son, Asks Varun Not To Get Jealous



The very talented Rajpal Yadav is all set to shine on-screen once again with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini ahead of the film’s.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 21:40 Published 2 days ago Varun-Sara starrer 'Mirchi lagi toh' song out now



Actress Varun Dhawan- Sara Ali Khan starrer film 'Coolie No. 1' new song 'Mirchi lagi toh' song is finally out now. #VarunDhawan #SaraAliKhan #CoolieNo.1mirchilagitomainkyakarun Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:48 Published 5 days ago Javed Jaffrey opens up about his character in the upcoming film Coolie No. 1.



Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey is currently busy gearing up for his upcoming film Coolie No. 1. with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, Javed spoke about his.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:37 Published 1 week ago