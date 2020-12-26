Global  
 

Golfer Greg Norman hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Norman's son and daughter-in-law have also tested positive for the coronavirus, though neither are hospitalized.
