Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Millions wake up to tighter Covid restrictions in UK

BBC News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
More areas in England enter tier 4, as lockdowns are in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

South Korea, hailed as early COVID success, sees spike in cases

 There were 1,241 infections on Christmas Day, the largest daily increase.
CBS News

Covid-19: Sri Lanka forcibly cremates Muslim baby sparking anger

 Sri Lankan officials insist on cremating all those who die with Covid-19, angering Muslim families.
BBC News

Business review of 2020: Covid-19 and Trump

 2020 saw countries grapple with coronavirus, balancing both public health and economic concerns.
BBC News

"Don't lose hope. Just fight": Christmas goes on amid pandemic

 Only a handful of parishioners were allowed inside Christmas mass in Los Angeles, where every 10 minutes, someone dies from COVID.
CBS News

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Scotland: Shelley Kerr steps down as head coach of national side

 Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr steps down from her role with the national side, the Scottish FA confirms.
BBC News

Scotland Women head coach Kerr steps down

 Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr steps down from her role with the national side, the Scottish FA confirms.
BBC News
Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching Covid-19 rules [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching Covid-19 rules

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised after she breachedCovid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake. A photographpublished in the Scottish Sun shows the First Minister chatting to three womenin a bar while standing at a distance but without wearing a mask.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

On This Day: 22 December 2000

 In 2000, Madonna and Guy Ritchie married in Scotland. (Dec. 22)
 
USATODAY.com

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

England, Wales and Scotland combine for GB Sevens team in 2021

 England, Scotland and Wales will combine to field a GB Sevens team for the 2021 season ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo.
BBC News

Covid-19: Visitors from tier 4 and Wales 'must self-isolate'

 Areas of England outside the south east say the new variant of Covid-19 is likely to be circulating.
BBC News
How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed [Video]

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed

Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of restrictions for lateDecember has been severely curtailed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published
Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales [Video]

Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that lockdown restrictions will come into effect from midnight, amid concern over the new strain of coronavirus. Festive bubbles in Wales will also only apply on Christmas Day. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

Northern Ireland community transport warns ‘deluge’ of health appointments could be missed [Video]

Northern Ireland community transport warns ‘deluge’ of health appointments could be missed

A “deluge” of health appointments could be missed next year unless communitytransport organisations are adequately funded, one of Northern Ireland’s mainservice providers has warned. Minibuses which carry mainly elderly people doorto door in rural areas are able to run at only a third of capacity due tosocial distancing, yet most of the fixed running costs are the same. Interviewwith Paddy McEldowney, chief executive of Easilink Community Transport, who isbraced for a lot of pent-up demand as health services return to post-pandemicnormal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published
Goods arriving in NI from GB that fail to pass Brexit checks will be sent back [Video]

Goods arriving in NI from GB that fail to pass Brexit checks will be sent back

Goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain that fail to pass newBrexit checks will be sent back, Northern Ireland’s chief vet has warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

 Coronavirus restrictions for socialising, travel and hospitality vary around the UK.
BBC News
Northern Ireland leaders discuss school restrictions [Video]

Northern Ireland leaders discuss school restrictions

Teachers and parents have demanded answers amid uncertainty around howeducation will operate during the six-week lockdown in Northern Ireland. Thedeputy First Minister urged education and health officials to “quicklyconclude discussions” on what measures could be introduced at the start ofnext term.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New York Announces Tighter Travel Restrictions For Visitors From United Kingdom [Video]

New York Announces Tighter Travel Restrictions For Visitors From United Kingdom

Travelers from the United Kingdom are now being told they won't be welcome in New York without quarantining upon arrival; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published
Covid-19 tiers map: Millions more to enter Tier 4 on Boxing Day [Video]

Covid-19 tiers map: Millions more to enter Tier 4 on Boxing Day

A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means, as millions more in the South East prepareto enter Tier 4 restrictions on Boxing Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
Europe on High Alert After UK Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19 [Video]

Europe on High Alert After UK Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter Tier 4 COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Millions wake to tighter Covid restrictions

 More areas in England enter tier 4, as lockdowns are in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
BBC News

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 207 as Christmas cancelled for millions

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 207 as Christmas cancelled for millions New deaths were recorded in England, Wales and Northern Ireland as tier 4 restrictions come into effect
Tamworth Herald