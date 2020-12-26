Millions wake up to tighter Covid restrictions in UK
More areas in England enter tier 4, as lockdowns are in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
South Korea, hailed as early COVID success, sees spike in casesThere were 1,241 infections on Christmas Day, the largest daily increase.
CBS News
Covid-19: Sri Lanka forcibly cremates Muslim baby sparking angerSri Lankan officials insist on cremating all those who die with Covid-19, angering Muslim families.
BBC News
Business review of 2020: Covid-19 and Trump2020 saw countries grapple with coronavirus, balancing both public health and economic concerns.
BBC News
"Don't lose hope. Just fight": Christmas goes on amid pandemicOnly a handful of parishioners were allowed inside Christmas mass in Los Angeles, where every 10 minutes, someone dies from COVID.
CBS News
Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom
Scotland: Shelley Kerr steps down as head coach of national sideScotland head coach Shelley Kerr steps down from her role with the national side, the Scottish FA confirms.
BBC News
Scotland Women head coach Kerr steps downScotland head coach Shelley Kerr steps down from her role with the national side, the Scottish FA confirms.
BBC News
Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching Covid-19 rules
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
On This Day: 22 December 2000In 2000, Madonna and Guy Ritchie married in Scotland. (Dec. 22)
USATODAY.com
Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom
England, Wales and Scotland combine for GB Sevens team in 2021England, Scotland and Wales will combine to field a GB Sevens team for the 2021 season ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo.
BBC News
Covid-19: Visitors from tier 4 and Wales 'must self-isolate'Areas of England outside the south east say the new variant of Covid-19 is likely to be circulating.
BBC News
How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:02Published
Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:05Published
Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921
Northern Ireland community transport warns ‘deluge’ of health appointments could be missed
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
Goods arriving in NI from GB that fail to pass Brexit checks will be sent back
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?Coronavirus restrictions for socialising, travel and hospitality vary around the UK.
BBC News
Northern Ireland leaders discuss school restrictions
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources