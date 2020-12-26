Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ruling on Lisa Montgomery, the Only Woman on Death Row, Puts Execution in Doubt

NYTimes.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
A new delay could push Lisa Montgomery’s execution into the administration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., who has said he opposes the death penalty.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Carries Out Execution Of Texas Gang Member Brandon Bernard [Video]

US Carries Out Execution Of Texas Gang Member Brandon Bernard

The Trump administration on Thursday, Dec. 10, carried out its ninth federal execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years, putting to death a Texas..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:35Published
Kim Kardashian meets death row inmate battling to avoid execution [Video]

Kim Kardashian meets death row inmate battling to avoid execution

Kim Kardashian has met a death row inmate with a view to helping him escape execution.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Federal judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery [Video]

Federal judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery

Federal judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery

Credit: KQTVPublished

Related news from verified sources

Judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on US death row

Judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on US death row A federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row, potentially setting up the Trump...
New Zealand Herald

A federal judge delays the execution of the only woman on death row - Business Insider

 Lisa Montgomery was convicted in the 2004 killing of a woman who was eight months pregnant, cutting the baby out of her stomach and...
Upworthy

Judge Delays Execution of Only Woman on US Death Row

 District Court Judge Randolph Moss also vacated an order from director of the Bureau of Prisons that had set Lisa Montgomery's execution date for January 12
VOA News