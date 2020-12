Major blast hits Nashville after chilling bomb warning Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WASHINGTON - A huge blast tore through a section of downtown Nashville early Friday, after police responding to reports of gunfire discovered a parked motorhome blaring a warning that it carried a bomb. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published 7 hours ago Bomb expert breaks down evidence at blast site 03:45 Jim Maxwell, a retired FBI bomb tech, discusses the Nashville explosion and the evidence at the blast site after authorities said the blast was β€œbelieved to be intentional.” You Might Like