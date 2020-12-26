|
|
So much for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving needing time to jell. The Nets have come out firing.
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The Brooklyn Nets blew out the Boston Celtics on Christmas thanks to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who have hit the ground running in their first season together.
|
|
|
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
Kevin Durant is back! 00:55
What I’m Hearing: Coach Steve Kerr on the Durant, Irving and the rest of the Nets
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Unchecked: The Brooklyn Nets Hype is Real
The Brooklyn Nets completely dominated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA's season opener, which was also the debut of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as a duo.
Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 01:34Published
|
|
Why Kevin Durant is the Ultimate Safety Net for Brooklyn
Kevin Durant made his long awaited return, playing on an NBA court for the first time in 552 days in the Brooklyn Nets preseason game against the Washington Wizards.
Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 01:29Published
Related news from verified sources
|