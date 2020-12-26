Global  
 

So much for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving needing time to jell. The Nets have come out firing.

Washington Post Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The Brooklyn Nets blew out the Boston Celtics on Christmas thanks to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who have hit the ground running in their first season together.
