So much for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving needing time to jell. The Nets have come out firing.

Unchecked: The Brooklyn Nets Hype is Real



The Brooklyn Nets completely dominated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA's season opener, which was also the debut of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as a duo. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 01:34 Published 3 days ago

Fact or fiction: The Nets can get through the season drama free



SportsPulse: There is no doubt the Brooklyn Nets will be a contender in the East. but can Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving keep the Nets drama free throughout the season? Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:09 Published 3 days ago