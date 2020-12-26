China to become world's biggest economy in 2028 thanks to COVID response
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () China is set to overtake the US to become the world's biggest economy five years earlier than previously thought, thanks in part to its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a think tank.
The World in 2021 will start to look beyond covid-19: to the launch of an asteroid-smashing space probe, the next step in the fight against climate change and China’s supremacy at the box office. Here are five stories to watch out for.
Sign up to The Economist’s daily newsletter:...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 on December 19 said that India received a record amount of FDI during COVID pandemic. PM Modi said, "The world has..
Ajit Ranade, president and chief economist, Aditya Birla Group, commented on India's ongoing tension with China. He said that Indian industry imports many intermediate goods which are then used to make..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:56Published