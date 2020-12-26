Global  
 

Mohammed Siraj strikes on debut, gets Marnus Labuschagne as India dominate Australia in MCG Test

DNA Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Mohammed Siraj struck with the big wicket of Marnus Labuschagne as India continued to strike at regular intervals against Australia at the MCG.
News video: Australia unlikely to be changed for second India test: Langer

Australia unlikely to be changed for second India test: Langer 01:08

 Australia set to field an unchanged team for second test

