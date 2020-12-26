Mohammed Siraj strikes on debut, gets Marnus Labuschagne as India dominate Australia in MCG Test
Mohammed Siraj struck with the big wicket of Marnus Labuschagne as India continued to strike at regular intervals against Australia at the MCG.
