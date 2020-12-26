Global  
 

U.S. Lawmakers Seal Deal on COVID-19 Aid Package

VOA News Saturday, 26 December 2020
Issues in the News moderator Michael Williams is joined by panelists Molly Ball, Political Correspondent for Time Magazine and Abderrahim Foukara, Al Jazeera's Regional Director for the Americas. They analyze the top stories of the week including U.S. Congress agrees on a $900 billion COVID -19 relief package to businesses, individuals, and resources for vaccines, as the virus surges across the globe.
