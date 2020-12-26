U.S. Lawmakers Seal Deal on COVID-19 Aid Package

Saturday, 26 December 2020 () Issues in the News moderator Michael Williams is joined by panelists Molly Ball, Political Correspondent for Time Magazine and Abderrahim Foukara, Al Jazeera's Regional Director for the Americas. They analyze the top stories of the week including U.S. Congress agrees on a $900 billion COVID -19 relief package to businesses, individuals, and resources for vaccines, as the virus surges across the globe.
President-elect Joe Biden is starting to lay out a blueprint for another pandemic aid package. According to Business Insider Biden indicated support for included more stimulus checks. Biden also wants public health funds, and enhanced unemployment insurance. But his ambitions will collide with Senate...