You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Global Pandemic Causes Carbon Dioxide Emissions to Drop 7% in 2020



Global Pandemic , Causes Carbon Dioxide Emissions, to Drop 7% in 2020 . Although 2020 was a devastating year for many, COVID-19 lockdowns actually benefited the environment. . The Global Carbon.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago China's economy shakes off COVID slump



China's factory output rose faster than expected in October and retail sales sped up, as the recovery in the world's second-largest economy from its COVID-19 slump gathered momentum. Ciara Lee reports Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published on November 16, 2020 Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, without US



A China-backed free trade bloc, spanning 30% of the world's economy, was formed at a virtual summit on Sunday in a move that likely gives Beijing greater influence and leaves Washington on the outside... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published on November 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources The U.S. Is Facing Off Against China For Energy Storage Dominance Back in September, Chinese president Xi Jinping garnered a huge amount of attention and no small number of headlines on the global stage when he announced that...

OilPrice.com 4 days ago



Coal Consumption Set to Jump In 2021 Coal consumption is set for a rebound of 2.6 percent next year as the world’s heavy industry emerges from the pandemic crisis, the International Energy Agency...

OilPrice.com 1 week ago