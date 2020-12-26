Four injured in Berlin shooting

Proud Boys, Antifa Demos Leave Four Stabbed, One Shot
Violence between protesters, counter-protesters, and police in Washington, DC, and Olympia, Washington, led to four stabbings and one shooting.
Business Insider reports four people were stabbed during..
Four teens arrested after six people hurt in 'violent disturbance' in Cardiff
Four teenagers, 16 and 17, were reportedly arrested on Saturday night (November 21) on charges of a stabbing incident on Queen Street in Cardiff city centre in which six people were injured.
Police: Shooting in Winton Hills injures four children
Police: Shooting in Winton Hills injures four children