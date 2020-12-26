Series of explosions target police in Kabul; at least 2 dead

Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee, on Thursday, expressed grief over the death of actor Asif Basra. Basra, who featured in several..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:37Published
Asif Basra, who starred in web series Paatal Lok and film Kai Po Che, has died at 53. The actor was found dead in a private complex in Himachal's Dharamshala. Police said that a forensic team is at the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published