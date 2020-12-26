Clippers star Kawhi Leonard 'fine' after receiving eight stitches for mouth laceration from Serge Ibaka elbow
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard was "fine" after Leonard took an inadvertent elbow to the mouth from teammate Serge Ibaka.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kawhi Leonard American basketball player
Jerry West Alleged Voicemail, Called Lakers A 'Sh*t Show' To Sway Kawhi To ClipsThe man suing Jerry West and the Clippers for his alleged role in landing Kawhi Leonard says West left him a voicemail message in 2019 acknowledging their..
TMZ.com
NBA investigating Clippers, Jerry West on how it handled Kawhi Leonard's free agency recruitmentA lawsuit filed in Los Angeles alleges that Jerry West agreed to pay a man $2.5 million if he helped recruit Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers.
USATODAY.com
Serge Ibaka
Tyronn Lue American basketball coach and former player
Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team
Clippers count on Patrick Beverley’s elite energy through ups and downsPatrick Beverley had a Dec. 25 to remember last season. Think back to the closing seconds of that Clippers-at-Lakers showdown. A Christmas battle that went the..
WorldNews
LA Lakers lose season opener, Durant shines on Nets debutDefending champions LA Lakers lose to the LA Clippers on the opening night of the season while the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources