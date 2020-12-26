Global  
 

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard 'fine' after receiving eight stitches for mouth laceration from Serge Ibaka elbow

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 December 2020
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard was "fine" after Leonard took an inadvertent elbow to the mouth from teammate Serge Ibaka.
