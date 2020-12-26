Clippers star Kawhi Leonard 'fine' after receiving eight stitches for mouth laceration from Serge Ibaka elbow

The man suing Jerry West and the Clippers for his alleged role in landing Kawhi Leonard says West left him a voicemail message in 2019 acknowledging their..

A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles alleges that Jerry West agreed to pay a man $2.5 million if he helped recruit Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers.

Patrick Beverley had a Dec. 25 to remember last season. Think back to the closing seconds of that Clippers-at-Lakers showdown. A Christmas battle that went the..

Defending champions LA Lakers lose to the LA Clippers on the opening night of the season while the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors.

Chris Broussard: Ty Lue can fix LA Clippers' problems with Kawhi & Paul George | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Clippers and how they can overcome their problems. Ty Lue is still a hot topic and Broussard feels he can be the fix the Clippers, Kawhi.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:25 Published 3 weeks ago

Skip Bayless defends Clippers' special treatment of Kawhi Leonard & Paul George | UNDISPUTED



The Los Angeles Clippers blew a 3-1 lead this postseason and now there is a ton of blame going around. According to a report by the Athletic, the superstar treatment of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:33 Published 3 weeks ago