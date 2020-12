You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered



Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered. A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. . The variant,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:36 Published 4 days ago Covid-19: Union Minister says 'India may get the first vaccine shot in January'|Oneindia News



2021 brings some hope for India as some people might get the first vaccine shot in January. As the country is now reporting much lesser no. of Covid-19 cases, the battle rages on. India recorded 26,624.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:01 Published 5 days ago Melania Trump Removes Mandatory Mask To Read To Hospitalized Children



First lady Melania Trump wanted to spread some seasonal cheer to sick children on Tuesday when she visited the Children's National Hospital. CNN reports she continued her annual tradition of visiting.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago