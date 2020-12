Boeing 737-8 MAX forced into early landing after engine issue Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A Boeing 737-8 MAX was forced to make an unscheduled landing and have one engine shut down after it ran into issues. A Boeing 737-8 MAX was forced to make an unscheduled landing and have one engine shut down after it ran into issues. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Boeing 737-8 Max engine issue forces emergency landing Air Canada pilots reported the problem while test-flying Boeing's troubled jet. It's the latest setback for the model, which had been banned following two deadly...

Deutsche Welle 9 hours ago