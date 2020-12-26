Global  
 

UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic on eve of election

BBC News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The UN said three peacekeepers died in two separate attacks, as rebel and government forces clash.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: New fears of old violence in CAR

New fears of old violence in CAR 02:23

 Instability is escalating ahead of an election on Sunday in the Central African Republic, where U.N. peacekeepers are battling rebels, the president has accused a rival of plotting a coup, and Russia and Rwanda have sent military support. David Doyle reports.

