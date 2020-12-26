Global  
 

Pandemic has brought unexpected joy for some families with autism, 'wake-up call' for others

CBC.ca Saturday, 26 December 2020
For some families, remote learning and more time spent together has led to positive developments for their children with autism. But for others, disrupted routines and a loss of supports has meant regression.
