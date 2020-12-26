Global  
 

Secret Santa delivers poems and $250 gift cards to hundreds of Edmonton homes

CBC.ca Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Christmas came early to Edmonton residents who found "Secret Santa" envelopes containing a poem championing hope through dark times and a $250 Walmart gift card delivered to their doorsteps on Christmas Eve morning.
