Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Central African Republic: Three UN peacekeepers killed ahead of polls

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The three mediators from Burundi were caught in an onslaught the UN described as a possible war crime. Fighting is continuing between rebels and government forces as the country prepares for an election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bambari: UN says seized CAR town now under peacekeepers’ control [Video]

Bambari: UN says seized CAR town now under peacekeepers’ control

The attacks followed government accusations that ex-president Francois Bozize was plotting a coup.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
New fears of old violence in CAR [Video]

New fears of old violence in CAR

Instability is escalating ahead of an election on Sunday in the Central African Republic, where U.N. peacekeepers are battling rebels, the president has accused a rival of plotting a coup, and Russia..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:23Published
CAR says ex-president attempting ‘coup’ as rebels form coalition [Video]

CAR says ex-president attempting ‘coup’ as rebels form coalition

Main armed rebel groups in CAR form coalition ahead of polls, gov’t says ex-President Francois Bozize ‘attempting coup’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Related news from verified sources

UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic on eve of election

 The UN said three peacekeepers died in two separate attacks, as rebel and government forces clash.
BBC News