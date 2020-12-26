Global  
 

Former world number one Norman in hospital with coronavirus symptoms

BBC News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Former world number one Greg Norman is in hospital in the United States suffering with coronavirus symptoms.
Golfer Greg Norman hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

 Norman's son and daughter-in-law have also tested positive for the coronavirus, though neither are hospitalized.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian golf legend Greg Norman reveals infection

 Greg Norman's Christmas was ruined after contracting Covid-19.The Australian golf legend, who lives in America, uploaded an emotional message on Instagram about..
New Zealand Herald

Australian golfer Greg Norman hospitalised after contracting coronavirus

 The Australian golfing legend revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post on Christmas Day.
Greg Norman: Former world number one in hospital with Covid-19 symptoms

 Former world number one Greg Norman is in hospital in the United States suffering with coronavirus symptoms.
