Former world number one Norman in hospital with coronavirus symptoms
Former world number one Greg Norman is in hospital in the United States suffering with coronavirus symptoms.
|
|
Greg Norman
Golfer Greg Norman hospitalized with COVID-19 symptomsNorman's son and daughter-in-law have also tested positive for the coronavirus, though neither are hospitalized.
USATODAY.com
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian golf legend Greg Norman reveals infectionGreg Norman's Christmas was ruined after contracting Covid-19.The Australian golf legend, who lives in America, uploaded an emotional message on Instagram about..
New Zealand Herald
