You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hungarian lorry driver hands out supplies to hauliers stuck at Manston Airport



A Hungarian lorry driver from London hands out supplies to hauliers stuck atManston Airport after France closed its border after the discovery of a newvariant of Covid-19. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 4 days ago An angry lorry driver sounds his horn continuously as he arrives at the Dover unable to enter the Port and leave the UK



An angry lorry driver repeatedly drove in circles round a roundabout sounding his horn in frustration at the shutting of the Channel crossing and trying to force his way through.The irate trucker was.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 5 days ago