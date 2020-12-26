Coronavirus: More cases of new Covid variant found in Europe

Government won't rule out another lockdown, Patel says Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government will not rule out any preventative measures, including another national lockdown, when it comes to tackling the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Europe: A COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas? It is a quiet Christmas across Europe as many nations struggle to contain a winter surge in infections and deaths.

Tribal communities have been disproportionately ravaged by COVID-19 nationwide. But many tribal members hesitate to get immunized.

No new COVID cases in Mumbai's Dharavi for first time since outbreak



In a major development, Mumbai's Dharavi reported zero positive cases of coronavirus on December 25 for the first time since the pandemic reached the country earlier this year. Caseload used to be very.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:57 Published 54 minutes ago

As COVID-19 Infections Surge In Los Angeles County



Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Los Angeles County is now testing for a new and more transmissible strain of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported. The county has seen a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 15 hours ago