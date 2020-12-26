Global  
 

Coronavirus: More cases of new Covid variant found in Europe

BBC News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Spain confirms cases linked to the UK hours after France, as fears grow of the new variant's spread.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: COVID Testing Sites Slammed As Holidays Approach

COVID Testing Sites Slammed As Holidays Approach 02:48

 2020 is on track to be the deadliest year in U.S. history, due in large part to the pandemic, and health officials say a new strain of COVID-19 is probably already here in the U.S.; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Government won't rule out another lockdown, Patel says [Video]

Government won't rule out another lockdown, Patel says

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government will not rule out any preventative measures, including another national lockdown, when it comes to tackling the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Europe: A COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas? [Video]

Europe: A COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas?

It is a quiet Christmas across Europe as many nations struggle to contain a winter surge in infections and deaths.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Hit hard by COVID, some tribal members are hesitant to get a vaccine. Experts urge its importance.

 Tribal communities have been disproportionately ravaged by COVID-19 nationwide. But many tribal members hesitate to get immunized.
USATODAY.com

No new COVID cases in Mumbai's Dharavi for first time since outbreak [Video]

No new COVID cases in Mumbai's Dharavi for first time since outbreak

In a major development, Mumbai's Dharavi reported zero positive cases of coronavirus on December 25 for the first time since the pandemic reached the country earlier this year. Caseload used to be very..

Credit: ANI
As COVID-19 Infections Surge In Los Angeles County [Video]

As COVID-19 Infections Surge In Los Angeles County

Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Los Angeles County is now testing for a new and more transmissible strain of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported. The county has seen a..

Credit: Wochit
Teachers Leaving Traditional Classroms, Turning To Online, Alternative Learning Spaces [Video]

Teachers Leaving Traditional Classroms, Turning To Online, Alternative Learning Spaces

We’ve talked about how a lack of substitute teachers is causing headaches as schools try to navigate this pandemic. Now there's a possible new problem. More than one in four teachers is considering..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan

Mumbai: COVID-19 screening, testing to go on in Dharavi despite 'zero' cases

Mumbai: COVID-19 screening, testing to go on in Dharavi despite 'zero' cases AMID their efforts to keep a resurgence of cases at bay and worries over a mutated COVID-19 virus, there is reason to cheer for the state government and the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Maharashtra records over 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths

 Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,431 new COVID cases, taking the total tally to 19.13 lakh on Friday. Whereas, the total number of COVID-related deaths recorded...
Mid-Day

Moderna COVID Vaccine Swells Cosmetic Facial Fillers in Some

 A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee has noted people with cosmetic facial fillers could experience side effects from Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine....
Newsmax Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph•Khaleej Times