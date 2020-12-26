Three UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others wounded in the Central African Republic as tensions mount ahead of the country's general election on Sunday.
Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others wounded in the Central African Republic as tensions mount ahead of the country's general election on Sunday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources