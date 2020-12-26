Global  
 

Three UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic

euronews Saturday, 26 December 2020
Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others wounded in the Central African Republic as tensions mount ahead of the country's general election on Sunday.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Bambari: UN says seized CAR town now under peacekeepers’ control

Bambari: UN says seized CAR town now under peacekeepers’ control 02:38

 The attacks followed government accusations that ex-president Francois Bozize was plotting a coup.

