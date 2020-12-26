Cold War double agent George Blake dies at 98

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A tribute to John le Carré



John le Carré, one of the greatest English novelists who wrote about the Cold War and later, complex geopolitics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, died on December 12. A former British.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:47 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources British Cold War double agent George Blake dies in Moscow George Blake, a famous "mole" in British intelligence who spied for the Soviet KGB during the 1950s before fleeing across the Iron Curtain, has died aged 98,...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago



British-Soviet double agent George Blake dies aged 98 Cold War British-Soviet double agent George Blake has died aged 98, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

Sky News 4 hours ago



British-Soviet double agent George Blake dies aged 98 in Moscow Cold War British-Soviet double agent George Blake has died aged 98, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

Sky News 4 hours ago



