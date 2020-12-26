|
Cold War double agent George Blake dies at 98
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
George Blake was a British spy who passed secrets to the Soviet KGB. He is considered a hero in Russia after exposing hundreds of Western agents during the Cold War.
