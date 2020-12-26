Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario's Ford adds empathy to populist image, takes on 'Premier Dad' role during pandemic

CBC.ca Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Doug Ford wants people to hold on just a little longer. Ontario's populist premier speaks softly into the camera at a recent news conference, his tone subdued, almost pleading. He says he knows people have "COVID fatigue," but there is a vaccine. The economy will recover. The province will bounce back.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: The Most Doug Ford Moments Of 2020 [Video]

Watch: The Most Doug Ford Moments Of 2020

From the cheesecake recipe to tough talk for Donald Trump, these are Ontario Premier Doug Ford's most talked-about moments of 2020.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:31Published
As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown [Video]

As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown

Canada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks. CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings. The move comes in an..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Ford Cuts Into Whole Foods Over Poppy Ban: 'Sharp As A Butter Knife' [Video]

Ford Cuts Into Whole Foods Over Poppy Ban: 'Sharp As A Butter Knife'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls Whole Foods "disgraceful" for forbidding employees from wearing poppies.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:33Published