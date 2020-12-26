Ontario's Ford adds empathy to populist image, takes on 'Premier Dad' role during pandemic
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Doug Ford wants people to hold on just a little longer. Ontario's populist premier speaks softly into the camera at a recent news conference, his tone subdued, almost pleading. He says he knows people have "COVID fatigue," but there is a vaccine. The economy will recover. The province will bounce back.
