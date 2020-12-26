Hundreds of migrants freezing in heavy snow in Bosnia camp
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Migrants at the Lipa camp in northwest Bosnia wrapped themselves in blankets and sleeping bags to protect against the biting winds in the region, which borders European Union member Croatia.
Migrants at the Lipa camp in northwest Bosnia wrapped themselves in blankets and sleeping bags to protect against the biting winds in the region, which borders European Union member Croatia.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources