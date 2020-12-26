Global  
 

Biden warns of ‘devastating consequences’ of Trump block on pandemic relief

Hindu Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Mr. Trump threw a long-awaited pandemic aid package into doubt last week as millions of Americans prepared to lose benefits and face eviction — demanding lawmakers more than triple the $600 direct payments to U.S. taxpayers.
News video: Trump Voters: $600 Not Enough

Trump Voters: $600 Not Enough 00:32

 In April 2020, a coronavirus stimulus check of $2,000 was sent to most American adults. Eight months later, Congress agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. The new bill would send out another stimulus check, this time worth $600. On Tuesday, Pres. Donald Trump said the checks should be...

