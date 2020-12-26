Global  
 

China to overtake US to be world's biggest economy by 2028 due to COVID-19, says report

euronews Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
"We now think that the Chinese economy in dollar terms will overtake the US economy in 2028, a full 5 years earlier than we thought last year," the annual report from the Centre for Economics and Business Research has found.
 China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, according to a think tank. China is set to reach this milestone 5 years earlier due to better recovery from the coronavirus in contrast to US, says the report. #China #America #GlobalPower

