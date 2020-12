You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds evicted from Gran Canaria migrant camp



Police remove hundreds of migrants from an emergency camp at a port on the Spanish Canary Islands. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 00:53 Published on November 18, 2020

Related news from verified sources 'If they not help us, we will die': hundreds stranded outside in snow Around 1000 migrants are stuck at a border with no heat and shelter after a fire destroyed a migrant camp in north-west Bosnia.

The Age 42 minutes ago