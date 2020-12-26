Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia -minister

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CNN uncovers reality for refugees on the Ethiopia-Sudan border



CNN hears testimony from refugees at the Sudan-Ethiopia border, all of whom say they were targeted because of their Tigray ethnicity. CNN also heard from a member of the Tigray People’s Liberation.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:52 Published 3 weeks ago Tigray conflict highlights border dispute between Ethiopia, Sudan



Sudan says it has played an important role in helping refugees from Ethiopia despite its own economic difficulties. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:05 Published 3 weeks ago Ethiopia PM says Tigray operation over after army seizes Mekelle



Abiy Ahmed announces end of military operations in Tigray region after army says it is in ‘full control’ of Mekelle; TPLF vows to keep fighting. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:11 Published on November 29, 2020