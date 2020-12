Federal Agents Scour Nashville Home As They Hunt for Clues in Blast Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Investigators said they were working to determine whether more than one person was involved in the Christmas Day explosion that rattled the city. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Federal Agents Search for Clues of Culprit in Nashville Blast Investigators said they were working to determine whether more than one person was involved in the Christmas Day explosion that rattled Nashville.

NYTimes.com 32 minutes ago