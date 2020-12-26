Global  
 

Coronavirus: EU countries begin mass vaccination

BBC News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Countries across the EU received their first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines.
European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit: What are the key points of the deal?

 These are the most important aspects of the UK-EU deal, and how it could affect our day-to-day lives.
BBC News
Conservative Eurosceptics are poring over the details of the Brexit tradeagreement with the EU as Boris Johnson tried to persuade them it is the 'rightdeal' for the nation.

Brexit deal 'moment of national renewal'

 The UK's chief Brexit negotiator says the new trade agreement with the EU is "one of the biggest ever".
BBC News
Many Europeans woke up to harsher restrictions on Saturday as the first vaccines deliveries arrived in EU countries.

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Boston Doctor Develops Severe Allergic Reaction After Getting Moderna Vaccine

 The patient, who has a severe shellfish allergy, recovered quickly with treatment. Until now, reports of severe reactions had been linked to the Pfizer vaccine.
NYTimes.com

Covid-19: Irish government authorises Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

 The country returns to stricter coronavirus restrictions on Christmas Eve until at least 12 January.
BBC News

Covid: Mexico and Chile begin mass vaccination programmes

 Mexico and Chile start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs, with Costa Rica soon to follow.
BBC News

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

 MEXICO CITY (AP) — An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. Mexico..
WorldNews

Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica begin mass immunisation campaigns as Argentina receives first vaccines from Russia.

Pfizer and Moderna are testing their coronavirus vaccines to see if they work against the mutated version of the virus found in the United Kingdom and other countries, the companies said.

Pfizer and Moderna are testing their coronavirus vaccines to see if they work against the mutated version of the virus found in the United Kingdom and other countries, the companies said.

EU Gets Its First Vaccine Shipments, Hungary Administers First Doses

EU Gets Its First Vaccine Shipments, Hungary Administers First Doses Watch VideoThe first vaccine shipments have arrived in Europe, and Hungary has already gotten started in administering its first doses. Doctors and health...
Newsy Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Mumbai: COVID-19 screening, testing to go on in Dharavi despite 'zero' cases

Mumbai: COVID-19 screening, testing to go on in Dharavi despite 'zero' cases AMID their efforts to keep a resurgence of cases at bay and worries over a mutated COVID-19 virus, there is reason to cheer for the state government and the...
Mid-Day

