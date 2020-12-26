Coronavirus: EU countries begin mass vaccination
Countries across the EU received their first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Brexit: What are the key points of the deal?These are the most important aspects of the UK-EU deal, and how it could affect our day-to-day lives.
BBC News
Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:28Published
Brexit deal 'moment of national renewal'The UK's chief Brexit negotiator says the new trade agreement with the EU is "one of the biggest ever".
BBC News
Europeans face tighter coronavirus restrictions as vaccine rollout begins
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:44Published
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Boston Doctor Develops Severe Allergic Reaction After Getting Moderna VaccineThe patient, who has a severe shellfish allergy, recovered quickly with treatment. Until now, reports of severe reactions had been linked to the Pfizer vaccine.
NYTimes.com
Covid-19: Irish government authorises Pfizer-BioNTech vaccineThe country returns to stricter coronavirus restrictions on Christmas Eve until at least 12 January.
BBC News
Covid: Mexico and Chile begin mass vaccination programmesMexico and Chile start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs, with Costa Rica soon to follow.
BBC News
Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccineMEXICO CITY (AP) — An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. Mexico..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources