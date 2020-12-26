Coronavirus: EU countries begin mass vaccination

These are the most important aspects of the UK-EU deal, and how it could affect our day-to-day lives.

Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea Conservative Eurosceptics are poring over the details of the Brexit tradeagreement with the EU as Boris Johnson tried to persuade them it is the 'rightdeal' for the nation.

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator says the new trade agreement with the EU is "one of the biggest ever".

Europeans face tighter coronavirus restrictions as vaccine rollout begins Many Europeans woke up to harsher restrictions on Saturday as the first vaccines deliveries arrived in EU countries.

The patient, who has a severe shellfish allergy, recovered quickly with treatment. Until now, reports of severe reactions had been linked to the Pfizer vaccine.

The country returns to stricter coronavirus restrictions on Christmas Eve until at least 12 January.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. Mexico..

Mexico vaccination rollout: Intensive care nurse first to receive shot



Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica begin mass immunisation campaigns as Argentina receives first vaccines from Russia. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published 1 day ago

Companies testing their Covid-19 vaccine against new strain



Pfizer and Moderna are testing their coronavirus vaccines to see if they work against the mutated version of the virus found in the United Kingdom and other countries, the companies said. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:33 Published 3 days ago