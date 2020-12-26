Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Person' or 'persons of interest' identified in Nashville bombing, reports say

WorldNews Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
'Person' or 'persons of interest' identified in Nashville bombing, reports sayNASHVILLE, Tenn. — CBS News is reporting that a "person or persons" of interest has been identified in the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. [email protected] #EXCLUSIVE CBS News has learned that #police have a person of interest or persons of interest in connection with the #explosion that rocked...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Witnesses share their accounts of the Nashville bombing

Witnesses share their accounts of the Nashville bombing 03:12

 Witnesses share their stories of the chilling moments before the downtown Nashville explosion.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Federal Agents Search for Clues of Culprit in Nashville Blast

 Investigators said they were working to determine whether more than one person was involved in the Christmas Day explosion that rattled Nashville.
NYTimes.com

FBI says "no indication of additional explosive threats" after Nashville explosion

 The FBI and Nashville authorities said Saturday that they were still searching through the massive crime scene after a Christmas Day explosion. There is no..
CBS News

Widespread outages continue after Nashville motor home blast

 Widespread communications outages continued in the US state of Tennessee on Saturday after a motor home exploded near an AT&T office in downtown Nashville early..
WorldNews

12/26: CBS This Morning Saturday

 Possible human remains found near Nashville blast site, police say; The Dish: Cajun specialties from Chef Melissa Martin
CBS News

Tennessee Tennessee State of the United States of America

Nashville Bombing Person of Interest Had Similar RV in 2019

 The person of interest whom cops and feds are raiding right now had a very similar looking RV parked on his property as recently as last year. Check out what we..
TMZ.com
TN bakery dedicates 6-foot tall cake to football legend Maradona [Video]

TN bakery dedicates 6-foot tall cake to football legend Maradona

A Ramanathapuram-based bakery paid tribute to the late legendary football player, Diego Maradona. Bakery owner made a 6-foot tall cake of Maradona and placed it outside the shop. The 6-foot tall cake has become a public attraction, as people are visiting the shop to get clicked with the cake. Diego Maradona, who made his country, Argentina, win the FIFA world cup in 1986, passed away on November 25.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Related videos from verified sources

Dozens of businesses damaged in Nashville bombing [Video]

Dozens of businesses damaged in Nashville bombing

At least 41 businesses were damaged in the downtown Nashville explosion Christmas Day.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:03Published
Man planes were grounded due to large ATT outage [Video]

Man planes were grounded due to large ATT outage

Many planes were grounded Christmas Day due to a large ATT outage caused by the bombing in Nashville.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:08Published
Expert weighs in on Nashville explosion, says bombing 'not a spur of the moment thing' [Video]

Expert weighs in on Nashville explosion, says bombing 'not a spur of the moment thing'

Expert tells NewsChannel 5: "“if you’re going to do an attack and not take credit for it, the person you’re going to attack knows why you’re doing it.”

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Anthony Quinn Warner ID'd as person of interest in Nashville bombing: report

 Police have identified a person of interest in connection to the Christmas Day RV explosion in Nashville. At a press conference Saturday...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS NewsTMZ.com