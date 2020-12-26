'Person' or 'persons of interest' identified in Nashville bombing, reports say

TN bakery dedicates 6-foot tall cake to football legend Maradona



A Ramanathapuram-based bakery paid tribute to the late legendary football player, Diego Maradona. Bakery owner made a 6-foot tall cake of Maradona and placed it outside the shop. The 6-foot tall cake has become a public attraction, as people are visiting the shop to get clicked with the cake. Diego Maradona, who made his country, Argentina, win the FIFA world cup in 1986, passed away on November 25.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published on January 1, 1970