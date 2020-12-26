Global  
 

Spain and Sweden report cases of UK Covid variant

WorldNews Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Spain and Sweden report cases of UK Covid variantFour people recently arrived from UK test positive for variant in Madrid, and one in Sweden Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage Spain and Sweden have joined the growing list of countries to have reported cases of the more contagious coronavirus variant first identified in...
