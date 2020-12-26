Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Blake, Last in Line of Cold War Spies Who Betrayed Britain, Dies at 98

WorldNews Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
George Blake, Last in Line of Cold War Spies Who Betrayed Britain, Dies at 98Soviet secret agent George Blake gestures as he speaks at a presentation of a book of letters written by other spies from a British prison, in Moscow June 28, 2001. Blake — a notorious traitor in Britain and legendary hero in Russia — escaped from a British jail in 1966 while serving a 42 year sentence for passing secrets to Moscow. Photo: File Photo George Blake, who died in Russia on Saturday at the age of 98, was the last in a line of British spies whose secret work for the Soviet Union humiliated the intelligence establishment when it was discovered at the height of the Cold War. Britain says he exposed the identities of hundreds of Western agents across Eastern Europe in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Notorious Cold War double agent dies

Notorious Cold War double agent dies 02:27

 George Blake, a former MI6 officer and one of the Cold War's most notorious double agents, has died aged 98.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

George Blake George Blake

Soviet spy, British double agent George Blake dies in Russia at 98

 George Blake, a former British intelligence officer who worked as a double agent for the Soviet Union and passed some of the most coveted Western secrets to..
New Zealand Herald

British double agent dies in Russia, hailed by Putin as "brilliant"

 In 1966, George Blake escaped from prison and was later driven to East Berlin inside a wooden box attached under a car.
CBS News

George Blake: Soviet Cold War spy and former MI6 officer dies in Russia

 Blake was one of the Cold War's most notorious double agents and betrayed dozens of MI6 personnel.
BBC News

Cold War Cold War 1947–1991 period of geopolitical tension between the Eastern Bloc and Western Bloc

A tribute to John le Carré [Video]

A tribute to John le Carré

John le Carré, one of the greatest English novelists who wrote about the Cold War and later, complex geopolitics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, died on December 12. A former British intelligence officer himself, le Carré (his real name was David Cornwell) drew upon his experience to create a world inhabited by ‘spies’, ‘moles’, ‘double agents’, ‘pavement artists’, ‘lamplighters’ among others. But what made his spy thrillers different from others, particularly the James Bond variety, was that this world was riven with moral ambiguities, uncertainties, betrayals. Le Carré’s spies weren’t glamorous, they were tired and often made compromises in a fast-changing post-War world. Ace Hindi film screenwriter Anjum Rajabali tells us how le Carré influenced him

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:47Published
'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies [Video]

'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

Soviet Union Soviet Union Federal socialist state in Europe and Asia (1922 to 1991)

Today in History for December 25th

 Highlights of this day in history: George Washington crosses the Delaware River; Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev resigns; Ousted Romanian leader Nicolae..
USATODAY.com
Review of the Year: winds of protest in the East [Video]

Review of the Year: winds of protest in the East

Belarus, Bulgaria and Russia have different histories and peoples but common denominators: a Soviet past, authorities that seem to see themselves as irreplaceable and populations revolting against the status quo.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:00Published

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Russia’s Covid-19 cases top 3 mn

 Moscow, Dec 26 : Russia registered 29,258 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 3,021,964, the country’s...
WorldNews
Parade marks opening of new runway at Moscow airport [Video]

Parade marks opening of new runway at Moscow airport

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport on Thursday opened its newly reconstructed runway. After the official opening and the ribbon cutting by senior managers at the airport, dozens of airfield vehicles marked the event.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Trump grants clemency to 20 people [Video]

Trump grants clemency to 20 people

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (December 22) issued a flurry of pardons and commutations. His clemency list included two people convicted in the investigation into Russia's election interference and three former GOP lawmakers. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

George Clooney has 'direct line to Santa' to keep kids in check during lead-up to Christmas [Video]

George Clooney has 'direct line to Santa' to keep kids in check during lead-up to Christmas

George Clooney has convinced his kids he's in regular contact with Santa Claus ahead of the holidays.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Former CIA Chief of Disguise Breaks Down Cold War Spy Photography [Video]

Former CIA Chief of Disguise Breaks Down Cold War Spy Photography

During the Cold War, surveillance in Moscow was the most difficult kind of surveillance that the US had encountered around the globe. There are lots of was to collect intelligence, and cameras were..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 08:37Published
Former CIA Chief of Disguise Breaks Down Cold War Spy Gadgets [Video]

Former CIA Chief of Disguise Breaks Down Cold War Spy Gadgets

During the Cold War, surveillance in Moscow was the most difficult kind of surveillance that the US had encountered around the globe. Moscow had its own set of rules since it was such a difficult place..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 12:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Digital Currencies May Make SWIFT Redundant, Says Russian Central Bank: Report

 Digital currencies may challenge and someday could make redundant the SWIFT global banking payment system, according to a Central Bank of Russia official, Russia...
Coindesk

Soviet spy, British double agent George Blake dies in Russia at 98

Soviet spy, British double agent George Blake dies in Russia at 98 George Blake, a former British intelligence officer who worked as a double agent for the Soviet Union and passed some of the most coveted Western secrets to...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Russia approves Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for people over 60

Russia approves Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for people over 60 People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia's national inoculation program, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •WorldNews