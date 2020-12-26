George Blake, Last in Line of Cold War Spies Who Betrayed Britain, Dies at 98
Soviet secret agent George Blake gestures as he speaks at a presentation of a book of letters written by other spies from a British prison, in Moscow June 28, 2001. Blake — a notorious traitor in Britain and legendary hero in Russia — escaped from a British jail in 1966 while serving a 42 year sentence for passing secrets to Moscow. Photo: File Photo George Blake, who died in Russia on Saturday at the age of 98, was the last in a line of British spies whose secret work for the Soviet Union humiliated the intelligence establishment when it was discovered at the height of the Cold War. Britain says he exposed the identities of hundreds of Western agents across Eastern Europe in the...
