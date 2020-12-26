Global  
 

Trump says ‘elections far more secure’ in AFGHANISTAN in latest ‘voter fraud’ twitterstorm

Saturday, 26 December 2020
Trump says ‘elections far more secure’ in AFGHANISTAN in latest ‘voter fraud’ twitterstormPresident Donald Trump has claimed that “elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run” than their American equivalent, recounting a conversation with a military man that may or may not have happened. “A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election,” Trump tweeted on Saturday. “Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world...
