Nicola Sturgeon says Brexit is ‘forcing Scotland in wrong direction’

The UK Government is “forcing” Scotland in the “wrong direction” with Brexit Nicola Sturgeon has insisted. The Scottish First Minister, speaking as the deal on the future relationship between the UK and the European Union (EU) was published, complained that promises made to the country’s fishing sector had been “broken”. She also insisted it was “extraordinary” that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had decided to “inflict a hard Brexit” on the UK in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting recession. Ms Sturgeon spoke out on the issue after the Scottish Government warned the agreement reached by the Prime Minister could cost Scotland £9 billion by 2030. This is a historic moment for...