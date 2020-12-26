Global  
 

Nicola Sturgeon says Brexit is ‘forcing Scotland in wrong direction’

Saturday, 26 December 2020
Nicola Sturgeon says Brexit is ‘forcing Scotland in wrong direction’The UK Government is “forcing” Scotland in the “wrong direction” with Brexit, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted. The Scottish First Minister, speaking as the deal on the future relationship between the UK and the European Union (EU) was published, complained that promises made to the country’s fishing sector had been “broken”. She also insisted it was “extraordinary” that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had decided to “inflict a hard Brexit” on the UK in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting recession. Ms Sturgeon spoke out on the issue after the Scottish Government warned the agreement reached by the Prime Minister could cost Scotland £9 billion by 2030. This is a historic moment for...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching Covid-19 rules

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching Covid-19 rules 01:02

 Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised after she breachedCovid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake. A photographpublished in the Scottish Sun shows the First Minister chatting to three womenin a bar while standing at a distance but without wearing a mask.

Nicola Sturgeon Current First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

