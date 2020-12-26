Kanye West drops new album Emmanuel, netizens say 'best Christmas gift ever'
It's Christmas eve, and most of us are in high spirits, enjoying the Xmas vibes. To make our festival a lot merrier, rapper Kanye has dropped a surprise record, titled 'Emmanuel', on Christmas Day. Here's what Kanye West has in store for you! According to Deadline, the five-song EP is "inspired by ancient and Latin music." Emmanuel", written and executive produced by West features the Sunday Service Choir. All about Emmanuel? As per reports in Rolling Stones, Emmanuel's translates to 'God is with us' are not accompanied by the drama surrounding Jesus Is King. West had worked on his foray into gospel music genre until the last minute, tweeting he was still fixing mixes on three songs on...
