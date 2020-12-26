Global  
 

Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Donald Trump refuses to sign $2.3 trillion aid bill

WorldNews Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Donald Trump refuses to sign $2.3 trillion aid billSteve Holland and Richard Cowan Palm Beach - Millions of Americans saw their jobless benefits expire on Saturday after US President Donald Trump refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, protesting that it did not do enough to help everyday people. Trump stunned Republicans and Democrats alike when he said this week he was unhappy with...
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Unemployment Benefits Expire As COVID Relief Bill Remains In Limbo

Unemployment Benefits Expire As COVID Relief Bill Remains In Limbo 02:06

 Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans expired overnight as a result of President Donald Trump's refusal to sign the relief bill passed by Congress. Laurie Perez reports.

