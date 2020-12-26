India arrests 75 in restive Kashmir following local polls

‘Those teaching democracy lessons should…’: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi



The DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir have written a new chapter in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday, and cited the transparent election process and enthusiastic participation of voters to say it is a "moment of pride" for India. Modi noted that the three-tier panchayat polls were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in over a year after it became a union territory. Attacking the Congress without naming it, he said some people in Delhi offer him lessons in democracy day in and day out, and use "abuses" for him, but they have not carried out panchayat polls in Puducherry despite a Supreme Court order. In a recent attack on the Modi government over the farmers' agitation against the three new agri laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had claimed that there is "no democracy" in India. Watch the full video for more details.

