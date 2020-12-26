Global  
 

India arrests 75 in restive Kashmir following local polls

Saturday, 26 December 2020
India arrests 75 in restive Kashmir following local pollsIndian authorities have arrested at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists in anticipation of an uprising following the triumph of an alliance of Kashmir's regional political parties in a local election, a senior police official unveiled. Those arrested included pro-independence leaders and members of the banned Jamat-e-Islami group, who were rounded up in what the government described as preventive custody, the official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity. The detentions challenge the verdict of the people, said Imran Nabi Dar,...
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

