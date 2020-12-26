India arrests 75 in restive Kashmir following local polls
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () Indian authorities have arrested at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists in anticipation of an uprising following the triumph of an alliance of Kashmir's regional political parties in a local election, a senior police official unveiled. Those arrested included pro-independence leaders and members of the banned Jamat-e-Islami group, who were rounded up in what the government described as preventive custody, the official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity. The detentions challenge the verdict of the people, said Imran Nabi Dar,...
The DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir have written a new chapter in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday, and cited the transparent election process and enthusiastic participation of voters to say it is a "moment of pride" for India. Modi noted that the three-tier panchayat polls were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in over a year after it became a union territory. Attacking the Congress without naming it, he said some people in Delhi offer him lessons in democracy day in and day out, and use "abuses" for him, but they have not carried out panchayat polls in Puducherry despite a Supreme Court order. In a recent attack on the Modi government over the farmers' agitation against the three new agri laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had claimed that there is "no democracy" in India. Watch the full video for more details.
During the launch event of Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana SEHAT scheme for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people of JandK have voted for strengthening democracy and development during the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. "The people of JandK have voted for strengthening democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. People from all walks of life came out and voted for development in DDC elections. Jammu and Kashmir has won Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'gram swaraj'," said PM Modi.
Two terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district during an encounter with security forces on December 26. JandK police's DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "Last night, we started an operation in Shopian on specific inputs. Two Army Jawans were injured last night and were hospitalised. Both terrorists have been neutralised today. They belong to Al-Badr. Operation still underway. No casualty from our side."
The Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has won nine of 20 districts in the first local polls in Jammu and Kashmir since it lost its special status and was turned into a Union..
Covid-19 patients cast their votes during the second phase of Kerala local body polls. People placed under quarantine were also allowed to cast votes in their respective booths. These people arrived at..
People who came from Pakistan as refugees celebrated after casting votes in the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on December 04. They danced to celebrate the..