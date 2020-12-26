Global  
 

Manhunt under way after four injured in Berlin shooting

Saturday, 26 December 2020
Manhunt under way after four injured in Berlin shootingFour people were injured in a shooting in the German capital, Berlin, in the early hours of Saturday, police said, adding that a manhunt was under way for the unidentified assailants who fled the...
Several injured after shooting in Berlin

 Heavily armed police have been sent to the scene in the Kreuzberg district of the German capital.
BBC News
