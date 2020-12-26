After early success, South Korea sleepwalks into coronavirus crisis
SEOUL — South Korea had seemed to be winning the fight against the coronavirus: Quickly ramping up its testing, contact-tracing and quarantine efforts paid off when it weathered an early outbreak without the economic pain of a lockdown. But a deadly resurgence has reached new heights during Christmas week, prompting soul-searching on how the nation sleepwalked into a crisis. The 1,241 infections on Christmas Day were the largest daily increase. Another 1,132 cases were reported Saturday, bringing South Korea’s caseload to 55,902. Over 15,000 were added in the last 15 days alone. An additional 221 fatalities over the same period, the deadliest stretch, took the death toll to 793....
Covid 19 coronavirus: South Korea sleepwalks into virus crisisSouth Korea had seemed to be winning the fight against the coronavirus: Quickly ramping up its testing, contact-tracing and quarantine efforts paid off when it..
South Korea, hailed as early COVID success, sees spike in casesThere were 1,241 infections on Christmas Day, the largest daily increase.
India, South Korea to start Transport Air Bubble arrangement soon, hold talksTransport Air Bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services.
