After early success, South Korea sleepwalks into coronavirus crisis

WorldNews Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
After early success, South Korea sleepwalks into coronavirus crisisSEOULSouth Korea had seemed to be winning the fight against the coronavirus: Quickly ramping up its testing, contact-tracing and quarantine efforts paid off when it weathered an early outbreak without the economic pain of a lockdown. But a deadly resurgence has reached new heights during Christmas week, prompting soul-searching on how the nation sleepwalked into a crisis. The 1,241 infections on Christmas Day were the largest daily increase. Another 1,132 cases were reported Saturday, bringing South Korea’s caseload to 55,902. Over 15,000 were added in the last 15 days alone. An additional 221 fatalities over the same period, the deadliest stretch, took the death toll to 793....
News video: South Korea imposes tighter COVID measures until January 3

South Korea imposes tighter COVID measures until January 3 01:38

 By setting standards for testing and tracing, South Korea is now struggling to contain its third wave of coronavirus infections.

Covid 19 coronavirus: South Korea sleepwalks into virus crisis

 South Korea had seemed to be winning the fight against the coronavirus: Quickly ramping up its testing, contact-tracing and quarantine efforts paid off when it..
South Korea, hailed as early COVID success, sees spike in cases

 There were 1,241 infections on Christmas Day, the largest daily increase.
India, South Korea to start Transport Air Bubble arrangement soon, hold talks

 Transport Air Bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services.
Asia Pacific on virus alert as cases rise [Video]

Asia Pacific on virus alert as cases rise

[NFA] Seoul and Tokyo are on alert after record virus cases ahead of New Year holidays. While in Sydney, shoppers were urged to shop online to avoid Boxing Day sales crowds. Emer McCarthy reports.

Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths [Video]

Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths

South Korea’s capital area limits gatherings to four people as authorities struggle to control COVID-19 spike.

Santa cats spread Christmas cheer in Seoul [Video]

Santa cats spread Christmas cheer in Seoul

This holiday season, a cat cafe in Seoul is allowing visitors to cuddle up with around 130 feline friends, some dressed up in red-and-white Santa costumes, ready to wish people a "meow-y Cat-mas."

Drones light up Seoul's night sky in bid to give South Koreans a boost [Video]

Drones light up Seoul's night sky in bid to give South Koreans a boost

The drone flash mob was aimed at encouraging South Koreans amid economic difficulties and COVID-19 challenges.View on euronews

Federal Agents Search for Clues of Culprit in Nashville Blast

 Investigators said they were working to determine whether more than one person was involved in the Christmas Day explosion that rattled Nashville.
FBI says "no indication of additional explosive threats" after Nashville explosion

 The FBI and Nashville authorities said Saturday that they were still searching through the massive crime scene after a Christmas Day explosion. There is no..
Ace Hood's Wife Gifted Him Custom Plaques to Celebrate Independent Success

 Ace Hood -- one of DJ Khaled's former artists -- was given an awesome Christmas gift to celebrate his success since going fully independent ... and it comes..
Austria enters third lockdown as many are still celebrating Christmas [Video]

Austria enters third lockdown as many are still celebrating Christmas

It will last until January 24th but from the 18th people can get tested and come out of it early if they test negative.

South Korea's virus cases surge [Video]

South Korea's virus cases surge

South Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday (December 23) that the country reported 1,092 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday (December 22) midnight, the second highest since..

Seoul is facing an ICU bed shortage. See how the city is trying to tackle it [Video]

Seoul is facing an ICU bed shortage. See how the city is trying to tackle it

South Korea, once considered a model nation in combating Covid-19, now faces a dire shortage of ICU beds for coronavirus patients. CNN’s Paula Hancocks reprots.

S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency' [Video]

S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency'

South Korea reported a record 950 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, exceeding the late February peak of 909, with the president calling the country's third wave of COVID-19 an "emergency". Emer..

South Korea, hailed as early COVID success, sees spike in cases

 There were 1,241 infections on Christmas Day, the largest daily increase.
After early success, South Korea sleepwalks into virus crisis
